Benefit concert held for local man formerly jailed in Abu Dhabi

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man who was jailed overseas and now finally home in South Florida received a benefit show in his honor.

Matty Gonzalez was detained in Abu Dhabi after officials found his prescription pain killers.

He had them for a shoulder injury, but he was not able to present the required paperwork.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Sunday night, the musician held a dinner party in Coconut Grove to raise money to help cover the costs of his legal bills in Abu Dhabi.

‘Feels pretty good to be here to do it,” Gonzalez said. “The support I have received from tons of people I probably don’t even know has been overwhelming.”

Gonzalez was joined on stage by friends and performed some original music.

He also shared some stories about his experience.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.