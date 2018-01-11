Bear attacks man walking his dog in southwest Florida neighborhood

NAPLES, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.

Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot bear standing next to him when he stepped outside.

Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.

A 911 call revealed that Meunier suffered a minor facial laceration from the bear attack. He sought treatment at a local hospital and received 41 stitches.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” Meunier said. “It could’ve been a totally different story.”

Fox 4 reports that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers set up bear traps in the area of Meunier’s community. His dog was not injured in the attack.

