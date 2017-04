SINGER ISLAND (WSVN) — A barge washed onto a Singer Island beach, Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the empty barge washed ashore after it disconnected from a tow boat.

Crews are now working to remove the vessel as officials try to figure out who owns it and where it was heading.

