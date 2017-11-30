Miami Lakes schools on lockdown due to possibly armed suspect in area

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami Lakes schools have been placed on lockdown after reports of a burglary suspect at large, and police said the subject may be armed.

7Skyforce was over the school, near Northwest 138th Street and 87th Avenue, where police were seen circling the area.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Hialeah Police officer received an anonymous tip regarding a man who might have been seen with a gun in a nearby neighborhood. However, since the call was made, police have yet to locate anybody in the area with a firearm.

Barbara Goleman Senior High School and Bob Graham Primary Learning Center, including the surrounding area, have been locked down as a precaution.

