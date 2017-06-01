Backyard blaze burns 2 sheds in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in a South Florida backyard burned two sheds, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the house where the fire took place near 22nd Avenue and Southwest 15th Street.

According to officials, the fire, which started in the backyard, burned two sheds and a tiki hut next door.

None of the houses were damaged, and no one was injured.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.