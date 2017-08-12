MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Young models strutted down a runway in Miami Lakes to help get children ready to go back to school in style.

Thirteen-year-old actor and model Jahkiyla Atwaters hosted her second annual “Jump with Jahkiyla Back to School Kids Fashion Show,” Saturday.

Children from across Miami-Dade County gathered at the Don Shula Hotel to showcase their talents and model in what they think back to school looks like.

But Atwaters said this fashion show serves a greater purpose. “We’re trying to have people donate school supplies and give back to the community, basically,” she said.

Boys and girls hit the runway showing off their talents. Some even made speeches regarding bullying and other important issues students face.

