Baby Oasis at FLL allows moms to breast-feed in private

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has rolled out a few spaces for mothers to breast-feed their babies in private.

The Broward County Aviation Department has installed six new lactation suites throughout the airport, fulfilling all breast feeding needs.

The new Baby Oases allow mothers a sanctuary for nursing their newborns or a space for them to pump, giving mothers the luxury of an area to themselves.

“It’s the privacy. It’s the bonding time. You know, you don’t have people looking at you kind of weird,” said one mother.

The suites contain an electrical outlet, a fold-down table, a mobile pod with benches and a lock on the door for privacy.

