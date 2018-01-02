Baby manatee stranded during Irma now thriving at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A baby manatee that was rescued after Hurricane Irma cross Florida is thriving at SeaWorld, where he is being rehabilitated.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the manatee has gained nearly 40 pounds since his rescue and is named Jose, since he was brought to SeaWorld around the time of Hurricane Jose.

Animal care specialist Jennifer Parnell says at first she had to climb into the pool to coax Jose into his bottle feeding. But now he waits by the side of the pool for her to feed him.

He was found alone on Sept. 14 in Fort Myers. He is among 52 manatees the animal rescue at the Orlando park has helped this year.

After Irma, the park also provided shelter to five Atlantic Bottlenosed dolphins.

