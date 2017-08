MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has gotten its newest resident: a baby giraffe.

According to Zoo Miami, a baby giraffe was born, Wednesday, at the zoo. The newborn was seen with its proud mother before attempting to stand.

The adorable baby giraffe tried walking on its wobbly legs before taking its first of many falls.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.