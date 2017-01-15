Baby found safe after car stolen from Lauderhill Laundromat

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby who was inside a car that was stolen from a Laundromat in Lauderhill, Saturday night, has been found safe, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, the baby’s mother came to the Laundromat located at 5590 West Oakland Park Boulevard, to pick up some clothes. After she went inside the business, someone got inside the mother’s gray, newer model Hyundai hatchback and drove off with her baby daughter still inside.

When the mother realized what had happened, she called 911. Officers were able to track the car using the cellphone the mother had left inside the vehicle.

Police found the Hyundai with the child still inside about a mile away from the Laundromat.

Report of the stolen gray Hyundai from Lauderhill laundromat with child inside is correct. The car and the child were found safe and sound. — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) January 15, 2017

Detectives do not believe the car thief knew the infant or was even aware there was a baby inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

The baby’s mother declined to comment on the incident.

The subject’s whereabouts are unknown.

No suspect information on the stolen car with child inside. Investigators beginning their investigation. More as we get it. — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) January 15, 2017

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.