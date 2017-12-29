Baby born 14 weeks early goes home from hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After spending four months in the hospital, a baby girl is finally going home just in time for the new year.

Born 14 weeks early and weighing only 13 ounces, Lailie Ruiz-Toledo is considered to be a miracle by her family.

“This baby was undergrown due to a lot of complications that mom was having with her pregnancy,” said Baptist Hospital Chief of Pediatrics, Dr. Andre Kairalla.

“When I’ve been faced with situations like this, I’m a little concerned that can I turn this baby around depending on how the conditions are at the time of the delivery,” said Dr. Ernesto Valdes.

Despite the complications with Lailie’s birth, her parents remained positive.

“I told my husband that everything happens, we have to stay positive, we have to be hopeful, we cannot lose our faith,” said Lailie’s mother, Jaksiri Ruiz-Toledo.

When Lailie was born, she was able to fit in the palm of a hand.

“My wife’s wedding ring fit on her entire hand,” said father Marcos Ruiz-Toledo. “She was so small, I hoped but I didn’t really know if she was going to make it through the first day.”

However, with the help of doctors, nurses, therapists and her family, Lailie pulled through and is now heading home. “She’s been through a lot, but she’s still here. She’s a fighter,” Jaksiri said.

“This is going to be the best new year that we’re going to have,” Jaksiri added. “It’s going to be great and unique because it’s going to be her first New Year.”

Lailie is still a little underweight at 5.1 pounds, and she still has a few more follow-up appointments. However, doctors said she is still in good condition.

