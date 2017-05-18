Awards luncheon honors South Florida first responders

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Dade Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted their 4th Annual First Responder’s Awards Luncheon, Thursday.

The luncheon honored first responders from 20 different agencies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, including almost 200 local police officers, firefighters and emergency response personnel.

The lifetime achievement award was presented to retired Miami Fire Rescue Chief Maurice Kemp, and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital was also honored.

The event was sponsored by Paul Bange Roofing, who is a Trustee Member of the North Dade Regional Chamber of Commerce.

