Aventura Police arrest man accused of preying on pregnant women

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura Police have arrested a man accused of preying on pregnant women.

Cavakia Therlonge has been hit with a loitering and prowling charge.

According to police, Therlonge would see pregnant women or women with young children, follow them, write suggestive notes and leave them on the women’s car window.

Police feel there are several victims. According to a 7News source, Therlonge is believed to have left dozens of notes throughout the county, and they believe he may have been doing this for quite some time.

If you believe you may have been a victim, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.