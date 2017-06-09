AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida family is trying to help three white birds after finding them perched on a tree branch outside their apartment, barely moving and not eating.

Marina Navarro said she spotted the birds on Thursday. “It seems like they’re really uncomfortable there,” she said. “I mean, look at them. They’re just sitting on that branch, and it’s been like that for 24 hours.”

Navarro said she will stop at nothing to make sure the birds stay in good health. “They’re just scared,” she said.

The Aventura resident said her 9-year-old son Maddox saw a woman dropping off the birds outside her complex and leaving. “That’s why I’m trying to do everything possible to make sure that I can help them,” she said.

Navarro tried to feed the birds by putting a slice of bread on a wooden stick and holding it up to their branch, to no avail. “I feel bad for them,” she said.

Navarro later sent pictures of the birds to local rescue groups. Experts said the animals are either wedding doves or white king pigeons.

“They said those look like wedding doves, for happiness, and that sure is not a happy situation here,” said Navarro. “They look pretty scared.”

“They’ve been staying on that tree,” said Maddox as he stared out his bedroom window.

Maddox said he and his little brother have been watching the birds ever since they were dropped off. “Their stomachs are quite small, and they are small, and they might be hungry right now,” said Maddox.

Friday afternoon, Danielle Hernandez from South Florida Bird Lovers Club came to the Navarros’ apartment complex. “They probably won’t last very long out here on their own,” she said.

Hernandez said she will come back Friday night with additional volunteers and equipment to retrieve the birds. “A ladder and some assistance. Maybe somebody could help me climb up this tree to get them,” she said.

