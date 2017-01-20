Autopsy suggests Orlando officer on back when fatally shot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy shows that an Orlando police officer gunned down outside a Wal-Mart last week was struck four times and the fatal shot hit her neck, apparently as she lay on her back, according to an arrest affidavit filed Friday.

The bullet from the fatal shot appeared to be impacted by concrete, suggesting that Lt. Debra Clayton was on her back, according to the affidavit.

Security video showed Markeith Loyd running out of the store and Clayton pursuing him about 10 feet behind after the lieutenant was told by a Wal-Mart customer that Loyd was wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

Loyd took cover behind a concrete pillar and fired at Clayton, striking and fracturing her hip. Clayton was on her back when Loyd approached her, the affidavit said.

“Clayton fires her weapon from her back seven times at the suspect as he stands over her firing,” the affidavit said. Clayton was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant after her death.

The affidavit said Loyd had on a bulletproof vest, and he was wearing body armor when he was arrested Tuesday night.

Loyd told detectives that the fatal shooting might not have happened if the lieutenant “had waited for backup.”

“She pulled her gun out first,” Loyd told detectives, according to the affidavit.

Loyd, 41, claimed self-defense when asked by detectives about the killing his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

The suspect appeared in court Friday for five charges related to Clayton’s killing and he was more subdued than the day before when he appeared on charges related to Dixon’s killing, though Loyd still interrupted and refused to answer questions.

In Clayton’s shooting, Loyd faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking, aggravated assault and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing an offense.

The judge set no bond for the first three charges, guaranteeing that Loyd will stay in jail until his trial.

Loyd appeared defiant throughout Friday’s hearing, which lasted less than two minutes. When the judge asked for Loyd’s name, he was silent. “I recognize you from yesterday. Corrections, is this Mr. Loyd, Markeith Loyd?” Judge Jeanette Bigney said.

Then, as Bigney read the new charges, Loyd interrupted, “May I have your name, please?” When the judge asked if Loyd would like a public defender to represent him, he said, “Your name is, ma’am?”

Loyd’s went on a profanity-laced rant Thursday that ended when he said “f— you” to the judge. He also said he plans to represent himself.

Loyd was injured by officers while being taken into custody at an abandoned house. Orlando Police Chief John Mina said a use-of-force investigation is being done, although no officer has been placed on leave.

Loyd had bandages over his left eye in court Friday.

As the judge told corrections officers that Loyd hadn’t filled out paperwork and noted that it seemed he didn’t want to, Loyd interrupted again, asking, “Will you state your name for the record, please, ma’am?”

The judge said, “Good luck to you, Mr. Loyd,” ending the court appearance.

