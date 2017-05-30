Autonation surprises customer with free car

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) — Autonation surprised a customer in need of a car by giving it to her for free.

The customer works as a waitress and cares for her disabled brother.

“I don’t know if there’s anything more important than giving back to the community and helping the people, our customers and our associates that support us every day,” said Autonation’s eastern region president, Jim Bender. “That’s why we’re here, there’s no other reason. So it’s a great feeling.”

The gift is part of Autonation’s celebration for selling 11 million vehicles nationwide.

To show their appreciation, 11 customers will drive in brand new cars for free.

