AutoNation to pass out gift bags to cancer patients in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based automotive retailer delivered hope to cancer patients in the community.

In 2016, Karen Gelfer was in a fight for her life as she battled breast cancer at Holy Cross Hospital. A year later, she is giving others hope.

“Here I am, working at AutoNation,” Gelfer said. “Putting together these bags, putting together inspirational notes and I’m going to be going with everybody tomorrow to actually deliver the bags to Holy Cross Hospital, to the patients and be able give back what I received.”

Supported by her team of doctors, loved ones and a good cause, Gelfer is now a cancer survivor. That strong support system was key to her success story and, now, she is working to pass that feeling on to others.

“What I felt was such joy and love and I just couldn’t believe AutoNation actually had gone out and done this,” she said.

The Fort Lauderdale-based automotive retailer teamed up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to offer that support through the Drive Pink campaign.

On Thursday, the group delivered 500 gift bags locally.

“They’re everything someone who’s going through the cancer process needs. A blanket to keep warm on those chilly days, a little therapy with coloring magazines and a few other items that will brighten up your day,” said Alice Jackson, the wife of the CEO of AutoNation.

In addition to spreading positivity, AutoNation is also raising money to provide more research, more methods and find more treatments.

“AutoNation is such a big company in South Florida, we can really be critical in driving the cure to cancer,” said Benny Dominguez, the Miami Market President of AutoNation. “We feel this is a great cause and we’re really excited to get behind this.”

AutoNation has already raised more than $11 million for life-saving cancer research.

