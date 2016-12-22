AutoNation partners with ROC, Racing for Cancer to raise money for Nicklaus cancer center

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - AutoNation will partner with the Race of Champions and Ryan Hunter-Reay to help raise money for the Division of Hematology-Oncology at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Hunter-Reay will take part in the Race of Champions among other drivers, Jan 21 and 22.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Oncology center.

“Miami is the perfect place for the Race of Champions,” Frederick Johnsson, ROC president. “The world’s best race in America’s fastest city? Perfect combination.”

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.