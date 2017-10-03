AutoNation kicks of Drive Pink initiative in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Drive Pink initiative kicked off in Fort Lauderdale in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

People wearing pink joined police officers in pink cruisers Tuesday morning at the corner of Las Olas Boulevard and A1A.

AutoNation began the Drive Pink Across America initiative in 2013.

“When you have a corporate citizen like AutoNation that just steps up on every issue and then to come through like this in the month of October,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler, “this Drive Pink campaign raising millions and millions of dollars for breast cancer awareness — it’s amazing.”

Since 2013, they have raised more than $11 million for cancer charities.

