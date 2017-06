PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - PALM BEACH, Fla –Autonation donated four Chrysler Promaster passenger vans to cancer research centers, including one to the American Cancer Society in Palm Beach.

The donations are part of the dealership’s celebration after selling 11 million vehicles.

Autonation’s “Drive Pink Initiative” has donated almost 11 million dollars to cancer related charities around the country.