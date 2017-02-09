Auto repair shop in Hialeah catches fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews rushed to a dangerous fire in Hialeah, Thursday morning.

The flames broke out at an auto repair shop near Palm Avenue and East 14th Street.

Fire crews arrived to find a vehicle behind the building fully engulfed in flames.

According to officials, the fire was especially concerning because of several drums of oil and gas inside the building.

The heavy black smoke and fear of the fire spreading kept at least 10 people from their homes nearby.

No one was injured.

