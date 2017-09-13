Auto dealer parks multiple tagless vehicles in Hollywood parking garage during Irma

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An auto dealership filled up a Hollywood parking garage with their vehicles during Hurricane Irma, even though those spots were designated to help protect residents’ vehicles.

According to the Sun Sentinel, city officials said a Miami dealer operating car sales from Autoline LLC sheltered their cars in a Hollywood garage. The dealer operates in two Broward County locations.

About 47 cars without license plates were issued $30 citations for not having a tag, city officials said, while seven were given an orange boot.

On Monday, dealer Keijo Kiilo arrived at the Van Buren garage along Van Buren Street and South 20th Avenue to retrieve vehicles. The Sun Sentinel reported that Kiilo received 24 notices to appear in court — one for each vehicle he stored in the garage, according to city spokeswoman Raelin Storey.

Residents arriving to pick up their vehicles were not pleased with the dealer taking up space.

“If you own a dealership, you should have a place to put your car,” said Eddie Muriel to the Sun-Sentinel. “Don’t take my spot. I live here, pay for parking here, and I couldn’t get a spot.”

“This is definitely not an example of human nature at its best,” Storey said to the Sentinel. “This is an example of someone taking advantage.”

