Teen with autism receives keys to City of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen with autism who is dedicated to helping others through art has received the keys to the city of Miami.

Monday afternoon, Bryan Fernandez-Cornejo became the first autistic teen to receive the keys.

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4, and through his art, he has been able to express himself and inspire others despite his nonverbal condition.

His work impressed Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado, whose granddaughter is also on the autism spectrum.

“Now, we know that Bryan is going to the United Nations, so we go,” said Regalado. “We know that he’s an international figure, and that’s important because he is sending the message to my granddaughter and most autistic [people] that will see in Bryan a person they can look up to and do what he’s doing.”

Bryan’s paintings are hanging in city halls across South Florida. He even received a letter in January from then-President Barack Obama thanking him for sending the artwork.

