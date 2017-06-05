Autistic man involved in North Miami behavioral therapist shooting files civil suit

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - After the shooting of his behavioral therapist nearly a year ago, the family of an autistic man has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of North Miami and some of its police officers.

This comes after North Miami officer Jonathan Aledda was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter earlier this year.

Aledda is accused of shooting behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey in July 2016.

Kinsey was laying on the ground with his hands in the air. He was attending to his patient, 27-year-old Arnaldo Rios, in the middle of the street after he had left his care facility.

Rios was playing with a silver toy truck, which officers and bystanders believed to be a gun.

After the ordeal, Rios was taken into custody and questioned by North Miami Police.

Now, the family of 27-year-old Arnaldo Rios is filing a civil suit because, they said, he was “stripped” of his “civil rights and human rights.”

NEW: @NorthMiamiPD interrogating man with autism. Handcuffed and questioned after his therapist was shot by officer. @wsvn Video: @dislaw pic.twitter.com/XdCDoUnMET — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 5, 2017

