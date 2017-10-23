Autism-friendly car wash opens second location in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida car wash is bringing a unique experience to its customers.

Rising Tide car wash was founded by a family affected by autism. That’s what fueled their ambition of opening up a business employed by people on the spectrum.

Now, they’ve just opened their second location.

“So what makes us special compared to other car washes is our employees,” said Tom D’eri, co-founder of Rising Tide. “Eighty-percent of our staff is on the autism spectrum, and that tends to make for a much better, more consistent quality product than you would typically experience at a normal car wash — because our employees genuinely want to be here.”

You can check it out at the new location at 2970 N. State Road 7, in Margate.

Rising Tide is one of the largest employers of people with autism, with 60 plus employees.

