FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man they described as a sexual predator, nearly two months after he was released from a Florida state prison.

Ernest Reigh is wanted by the U.S. Marshals in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is also searching for him for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to a news release, Reigh disappeared after he was released from state prison on March 1 and failed to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail.

Investigators believe Reigh fled the area. The USA Today Network is reporting he was last seen moving through Tennessee on his way to Pennsylvania.

Reigh’s criminal history includes a sexual assault of a middle school student under the age of 12, back in 1995.

His current whereabouts are unknown. Officials are urging anyone with information to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at (305) 710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at (954) 707-2457.

