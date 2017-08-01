Authorities search for Hollywood truck thieves

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for two thieves who stole a cargo truck from a business in Hollywood.

Surveillance video caught the thieves getting out of their white Mercedes and walking over to the truck along Southwest 36th Street and 30th Avenue, Monday.

One thief stole the truck while the other followed in the Mercedes.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

