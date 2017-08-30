Authorities respond to double shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Both Miami police and fire rescue were called to the scene of a reported double shooting in the 1200 block of Northwest 51st Street, Wednesday evening.

According to police, two adult males were shot and both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said both men were alert and conscious.

