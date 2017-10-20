Authorities investigate wrong-way wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a wrong-way wreck along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m., Friday. Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene near 216th Street, where traffic is moving very slow.

7News spoke with a witness, who said they were on the road when they saw a car driving south on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike. They said the car barely missed a transport van before crashing head on with another vehicle.

Yellow tarps could be seen on top of both vehicles involved. However, as of right now it is unknown how many people were injured, or if anyone is deceased.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.