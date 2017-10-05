Authorities find Weston boy allegedly abducted by father in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a Weston boy who, officials said, was reported to have been abducted by his father back in August, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives were able to locate 11-year-old Austin Miller in Miami Beach, who was reported missing Aug. 7.

BSO officials said Miller’s father Clay had abducted him after his mother was granted custody.

Officials said they were able to find the father and son on Miami Beach.

Authorities said Austin will be reunited with his mother.

It is unclear what charges, if any, Clay Miller may face.

