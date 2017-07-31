CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A legally themed event was found guilty of riveting an audience at the University of Miami, Friday.

A sold-out crowd turned out for the MSP Recovery Superstars in Trial and Healthcare Conference at the UM Shalala Center, located at the university’s Coral Gables campus. Participants learned about the legal process and took part in a mock trial.

MSP Recovery would like to thank @dianadiazon7, the MSP staff, & all of our generous sponsors who made this 2 day seminar a total success! pic.twitter.com/qFcyTKxjAc — MSPRecovery (@DiscoverMSP) July 28, 2017

7’s own Diana Diaz was on hand to emcee the event, which brought together some of South Florida’s most prominent judges and attorneys.

