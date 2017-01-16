ATV riders take on South Florida roads on MLK Day; 1 arrested in Hollywood

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite warnings from local law enforcement agencies, all-terrain vehicle riders hit the streets of Miami-Dade County for their third annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” demonstration, and at least one rider has been arrested in Hollywood.

7’s Skyforce HD captured between 50 and 60 bikers driving at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday, just before 4 p.m.

Some of these riders waved at 7News cameras as they rode through the intersection.

Cellphone video captured a large group of dirt bike and four-wheel riders at Northwest 73rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Some of the riders were seen popping wheelies and blowing through intersections as they headed northbound along Northwest Seventh Avenue. At one point, several of them rode against traffic.

About a half hour later, Skyforce HD hovered above police officers in Hollywood as they took one rider into custody on Hollywood Circle, near North 25th Avenue.

Back in Northwest Miami-Dade, 7News cameras captured one man being brought to Miami-Dade Police Northside Station in handcuffs. Officers later removed the handcuffs and placed the man in flex-cuffs, patted him down and placed him in a Corrections van. It is unknown whether the man was detained or arrested.

One of the groups that rode through Northwest Miami-Dade came all the way from Baltimore to take part in the mass holiday ride. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Police officer talking to one of the riders at a gas station at the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue.

A rider from Baltimore, however, told 7News he’s not worried about any crackdown from police. “We’re here to tear the streets up. We’re going to ride up through this town,” he said. “We ain’t worried about no cops.”

Organizers of the annual rally said it is intended to promote nonviolence as a tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but officials said the riders put other motorists at risk.

During a press conference held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters, Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials from different agencies across South Florida said they will not tolerate any reckless driving.

“If you’re planning on disrupting traffic or endangering the lives of yourselves or anyone else, you will be dealt with from a zero-tolerance standpoint,” said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

ATVs and dirt bikes are not legal on Florida’s paved roads and highways. “You could be ticketed. You could be arrested, and certainly, your ATV or off-road vehicle could be confiscated,” said Israel.

“You might be able to outmaneuver us. We may not necessarily chase, but you can’t escape the aircraft,” said Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Robert Chandler.

The ride comes one day after 20-year-old Ramon Jose Hernandez-Acevedo lost control of his four-wheeler along the Palmetto Expressway, was thrown from it, and pronounced dead at the scene, Sunday afternoon.

FHP officials said there are at least 50 additional troopers out on the road in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. They have two command posts, but they did not disclose where they are located.

