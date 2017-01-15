ATV rider killed, 1 injured in Hialeah Gardens crash

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The rider of an all-terrain vehicle was killed and another person was injured after, officials said, the rider crashed along the Palmetto Expressway, in Hialeah Gardens, Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident near the Northwest 103rd Street exit, just before 3:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a group of ATVs were riding southbound on the highway when the victim lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said another person sustained injuries, but their extent is unknown.

Troopers shut down three southbound lanes of the highway near the the Northwest 103rd Street exit while they investigated.

FHP did not specify whether or not the riders were part of the unofficial Martin Luther King Jr. weekend rally “Wheels Up, Guns Down.” Hundreds of four-wheeler, dirt bike and motorcycle riders are expected to take to roads across South Florida for the annual holiday ride, Monday.

Officials said troopers questioned the riders but did not make any arrests. They said Sunday’s accident is a reminder that ATVs, which are illegal on Florida’s paved roads and highways, are not safe and can lead to such tragic outcomes.

At a news conference, Thursday, FHP officials and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said they intend to strictly enforce the law to anyone seen riding ATVs on Monday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.