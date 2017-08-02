Attorney claims Michael Irvin accuser discriminated against

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred is in South Florida to take a stand for rape and sexual assault victims in Broward County.

Allred held a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday, alongside alleged victim Erica Berg, who accused former football star Michael Irvin of sexual assault.

Allred said the State Attorney’s Office unnecessarily invaded Berg’s privacy during the investigation and discriminated against her.

“Against the interest of victims, they should consider not only the alleged victim in that case, but the interest of all victims and the interest of justice, as well,” Allred said.

Berg claims that she went back to Irvin’s hotel room at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel, where he drugged and raped her, back in March.

Just last week, the State Attorney’s Office announced that Irvin would not be charged in the incident.

The SAO said proper procedures were followed.

