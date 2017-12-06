Attempted purse-snatching caught on camera in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were caught on camera as they tried to steal a purse from a customer inside a T.J. Maxx store in Davie.

One man tried to distract a woman while another tried to grab her purse from a shopping cart along South University Drive off Interstate 595, in October.

The attempt failed, and the two left the store empty-handed.

If you have any information on this duo, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.