AT&T offers stores for those without power to charge devices

MIAMI (WSVN) - AT&T has offered options for South Florida residents without power to charge their devices.

On Wednesday, Kelly Starling, AT&T spokesperson, said anyone without a way to charge their devices will be welcome to visit any company-owned AT&T store to charge their devices.

Starling added in the same news release that AT&T set up a charging station at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, but this is exclusively for evacuees being sheltered at the location.

The trailer at the Miami-Dade County Fair can, Starling said, charge up to 60 devices at a time and is near the Fuchs Pavilion. AT&T is also expected to set up a WiFi hotspot at the location to help evacuees, many of which are Florida Keys residents, file their FEMA claims.

