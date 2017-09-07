AT&T announces free calling, unlimited data for prepaid customers during Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - AT&T has begun offering free calls, texts and unlimited data for prepaid customers trying to reach those affected by Hurricane Irma.

From Wednesday until Sunday, an AT&T spokesperson said prepaid customers will receive unlimited data, calls and texts via bill credits. This includes calling and texting from the U.S. to Puerto Rico, U.S. to the British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Turks and Caicos.

AT&T will also offer unlimited calls for AT&T Voice customers calling from the U.S. to these countries, according to a company spokesperson.

The bill credits will post in two to three billing cycles.

