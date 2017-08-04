LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Lauderhill community are saying enough is enough after at least seven cars were broken into overnight.

According to residents of the condominium at 2800 NW 56th Ave., this is the third time in three months they have woken up to find their cars broken into.

“I’m just thinking that this is the third time in the span of three months, so I feel like the community I live in, it isn’t safe,” said resident and victim Kedisha McLean. “The owners of the property aren’t doing anything. They don’t care.”

McLean is on of several residents who are saying enough is enough. “All I want? To see change. I want security in the condominium. I want surveillance all over,” McLean said.

Some residents feel the complex is managed poorly.

“It seems like it’s just pretty much negligence on behalf of the board, in regards to them trying to find the way to prevent these situations from happening,” said Jaquilla Gonzales, another resident who had her car broken into. “They don’t have any surveillance. They don’t have any guards here, you know, nothing here to help protect or to make people feel safe and secure in the community.”

If you have any information on these car break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

