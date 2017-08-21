6 juveniles taken to hospital after transport van overturns in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six juveniles were taken to the hospital after, officials said, a transport van carrying school-aged children overturned in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Southwest 81st Street and 105th Avenue.

According to investigators, the van collided with a car near a home, at around 3:30 p.m. The impact caused the larger vehicle to flip on its side, and the white sedan involved in the crash came to rest in the front lawn of the home.

Police said one of the victims was ejected from the van, which belongs to the transportation service Happy Kids.

Officials said two adults and 11 minors were involved in the accident.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as rescue crews rendered aid. Family members and onlookers with cameraphones were seen responding to the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics took six juveniles to Jackson South Community Hospital. Officials said three of them sustained minor injuries and three others were taken as a precaution.

Officials did not specify how many of the victims were children.

A tow truck later righted the van.

