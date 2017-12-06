At least 4 in custody after Miami Gardens officer’s truck stolen

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers went on a chase after a group of people stole a Miami Gardens Police officer’s pickup truck, Wednesday.

Police have taken at least four male subjects into custody after the group of four bailed out of the vehicle near an apartment complex located off Northwest 183rd Street and 37th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m.

Two other passengers were seen bailing out of the black Dodge Ram pickup truck before the rest bailed out at the apartment complex.

Officers were able to take one subject into custody near Northwest 190th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Officials established a perimeter while they searched for the remaining subjects. Norland Middle School was placed on the lockdown.

The vehicle was an officer’s private truck that had a handgun inside. Officials used GPS tracking to locate the truck.

School Board police worked with Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade County police to track down the truck, arresting at least four young male subjects.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate, as they are not sure if other subjects are at large.

Hialeah police are reportedly leading this investigation.

