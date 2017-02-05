At least 3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least three people were taken to the hospital after, officials said, multiple vehicles, including a stolen SUV, were involved in an accident in Miami, Sunday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 18th Avenue and 58th Street.

A 7News viewer sent in video showing crews tending to several victims.

Officials said at least five people were involved in the crash. Crews used the jaws of life to extricate two victims.

Rescuers transported at least three victims to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Officials said an SUV involved in the collision was stolen. The driver of that vehicle fled from the scene.

