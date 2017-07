DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several sharks were spotted at a Dania Beach state park, Friday morning.

7SkyForce HD was hovering over John U. Lloyd State Park, located at 6503 N. Ocean Drive, when at least 15 sharks were spotted offshore.

The sharks were spotted just before 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.