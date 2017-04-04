At least 1 man in custody after police pursuit ends in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a police chase that ended with at least one man in custody.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, multiple police agencies were pursuing a driver in a stolen black SUV believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

According to officials, the chase began near US-1 in South Miami. The driver then led police onto Interstate-95 northbound, where he exited at Hollywood Boulevard. The chase finally came to an end along Northwest 103rd Street and 24th Avenue in Hialeah Gardens, around 3:43 a.m.

7News was on scene as one man was seen handcuffed and being put into the back of a cop car.

At this point it is unknown what led to the pursuit, or how many people were involved.

Northwest 103rd Street has been shutdown east and westbound near 24th Avenue, as the investigation is ongoing.

