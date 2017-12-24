At least 1 killed in Hialeah Gardens crash; Okeechobee Road NB shut down

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens after a crash claimed at least one life, Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place near Northwest 138th Street, just before 8 p.m.

Northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road were shut down at 138th Street, east of the Florida Turnpike.

Okeechobee NB is SHUT DOWN east of the Turnpike at 138th st. Stick to Beacon Station Blvd/ NW 116th — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) December 25, 2017

Officials have not provided further details about the victims or how many vehicles were involved.

