1 injured in North Miami Beach shooting, gunman at large

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Miami Beach, that left one person injured.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., Friday, at a home near Northeast 14th Avenue and 155th Terrace.

7News was on scene as police responded to the shooting. Officers could be seen walking up and down the street and speaking with people who live inside of the home in question.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

One neighbor said she woke up to the sight of flashing lights outside her window. She also said this is not the first time there has been a strong police presence at the house in question.

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

