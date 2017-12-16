At least 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, at least one person was shot in Miami Gardens, Saturday night.

Accoridng to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a female victim was shot in the lower extremities along the 2900 block of Northwest 157th Terrace.

A rescue helicopter was set to land at nearby Monsignor Edward Pace High School.

The age of the victim is unknown at this time.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident.

