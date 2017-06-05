At least 1 dead after police-involved shooting near TGK

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person is dead after a police-involved shooting near Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

TGK officials said the shooting did not take place on jail property and did not involve any correctional officers.

Miami-Dade Police confirm it was a police-involved shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.