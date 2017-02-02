Assistant principal arrested on child porn charges faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - An assistant principal faced a federal judge, Thursday, after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, 48-year-old Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center assistant principal Don Clippinger was arrested on charges of downloading child pornography from the internet.

In court on Thursday, federal investigators alleged Clippinger had used his personal computer at home and entered chat rooms using the name “666PRV.”

Investigators said this was a video conferencing chat room that shows pictures of child pornography. They also added Clippinger exposed and touched himself in the chat room.

He allegedly held conversations with someone using the name “Pervy Bud.”

Clippinger’s attorney spoke with 7News after Thursday morning’s proceedings. “All we have are allegations. We have neither evidence nor facts,” said attorney Ben Kuehne. “We do know that from the court hearing, it is universally acknowledged Donald is a good person who has a long history, a positive history in South Florida. We intend to provide the best representation in this very difficult case.”

Clippinger’s family used their homes as collateral and posted his $200,000 bond.

Several family members and two pastors appeared in court, Thursday, to speak on his behalf.

Clippinger is expected to be released by the end-of-day, Thursday, on house arrest.

