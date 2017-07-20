Assault charges dropped for former Miss Miami Lakes

MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has ruled in favor of a local beauty queen’s “stand your ground” case after she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Vanessa Barcelo, also known as 2016’s Miss Miami Lakes, was throwing a party at her Hialeah home back in December where she says she tried kicking David Duperon out using a baseball bat.

This resulted in Barcelo then allegedly attacking Duperon.

A judge, Wednesday, stated she acted in self-defense and dismissed the charges.

