As help comes to the Keys, residents begin to pick up their lives

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida Keys residents continue to pick up their lives after Hurricane Irma, they are still coming to grips with the fact that cleanup is nowhere near complete.

Bruce Hornsby could be heard as crews set up for a “reclamation party” in Key West, Thursday afternoon. The feeling is positive and the outlook is bright, but in nearby Big Pine Key, the cleanup is still ongoing.

Among those cleaning up are 85-year-old Wes Harris and his wife. The couple rode out the storm near their now beat-up home.

The wheelchair ramp into his home was just recently repaired by first responders, but there’s still so so much more to do.

“See that rock?” Harris said as he pointed to a large boulder in his yard. “That’s not my rock. I don’t know where the hell it came from.”

The legally blind U.S. Army veteran, who suffers from spinal stenosis, lost his orchid ranch, which he says had between 7,000 and 8,000 flowers.

Harris is so tough that the idea of getting a little emotional over the relief effort in the aftermath of the storm makes him annoyed.

“I can’t believe how everybody has help. It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Harris said.

Big names also came to help out the Keys, in the form of former football player Tim Tebow and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

When asked what he would say to those residents who fear they may be forgotten, Rubio responded: “They won’t be forgotten by us — I don’t know if someone else will — primarily because we’ve spent a lot of time, personally in the Keys, up and down this place. I mean my family, we’ve had so many incredible memories here. We want to see the Keys come back.”

As the reclamation party begins in Key West, many residents feel that, because the clean up is still underway, the party is happening too soon. however, others feel that it needs to happen to show that the Florida Keys are still alive.

